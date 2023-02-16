Regulatory News:

On February 16th, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) received a Trophy at the CDP Europe Awards, having joined the CDP's 2022 A List as a global leader in environmental transparency and action, alongside with ~330 peers out of more than 15,000 companies.

This recognition by CDP, which runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions and is seen as the "gold standard of environmental reporting", acknowledges Europcar Mobility Group's long-lasting commitment to continuously improve and raise the bar in terms of CSR policies and practices. A recognition which comes on top of several key milestones achieved by the Group in 2022:

Approval of its 2030 carbon reduction objectives by SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative),

EcoVadis Platinum medal (Top 1%),

AAA rating (Leader) by MSCI Inc.,

12.0 rating (low risk, #4 out of 389 transportation companies), by Sustainalytics

Peter Gowers, Europcar Mobility Group CEO, declared:

"We are delighted to be recognized as one of the companies with a strong commitment to transparency and action for a low carbon world. With transport responsible for almost 30% of Europe's carbon emissions, sustainable mobility can make a real difference. Understanding the impact of mobility, measuring it and rethinking how we can both use mobility and operate it differently are essential first steps in implementing the changes the planet needs."

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is the European N°1 in vehicle rental, with the ambition to become a leader in dedicated, sustainable mobility services in the years to come. The Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services: be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more, on-demand or on subscription, for businesses and individuals, relying on a fleet equipped with the latest engines including more and more "green" vehicles (EVs, PHEVs).

It operates distinctive brands, responding to differentiated needs, use cases and expectations in terms of level of service: Europcar® the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® the lowcost leader in Europe, and Ubeeqo® one of the European leaders of roundtrip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's ambition and that of its more than 8,000 employees, everywhere Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions, thanks to a strong network in 140 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries completed by franchisees and alliance partners).

More information: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

More information about CDP: https://www.cdp.net/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005736/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Valérie Sauteret valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

Vincent Vevaud vincent.vevaud@europcar.com