Maple Leaf Short Duration 2022 Flow-Through Limited Partnership: Rollover Transaction Completed February 15, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Maple Leaf Short Duration 2022 Flow-Through Limited Partnership - National Class and Quebec Class (the "Partnership") is pleased to announce that on February 15, 2023, the Partnership completed its rollover transaction whereby the assets of the Partnership were transferred to the Maple Leaf Resource Class (CDO 100- Class A or CDO103- Class F) mutual fund (the "Resource Mutual Fund") in exchange for Series A or Series F shares of the Resource Mutual Fund.

NATIONAL CLASS A (CUISP: 56533N107) ROLLOVER DETAILS

The final net asset value per National Class A Partnership unit was $10.24. Series A shares of the Resource Mutual Fund were issued at a net asset value of $3.04833 each. Accordingly, each holder of National Class A Partnership units received 3.35813 Resource Mutual Fund shares for each National Class A Partnership unit held.

NATIONAL CLASS F (CUISP: 56533N305) ROLLOVER DETAILS

The final net asset value per National Class F Partnership unit was $10.63. Series F shares of the Resource Mutual Fund were issued at a net asset value of $3.04833 each. Accordingly, each holder of National Class F Partnership units received 3.48554 Resource Mutual Fund shares for each National Class F Partnership unit held.



QUEBEC CLASS A (CUSIP: 56533N206) ROLLOVER DETAILS

The final net asset value per Quebec Class A Partnership unit was $14.20. Series A Resource Mutual Fund shares were issued at a net asset value of $3.04833 each. Accordingly, each holder of Quebec Class A Partnership units received 4.65874 Resource Mutual Funds shares for each Quebec Class A Partnership unit held.

QUEBEC CLASS F (CUSIP: 56533N404) ROLLOVER DETAILS

The final net asset value per Quebec Class F Partnership unit was $14.74. Series F Resource Mutual Fund shares were issued at a net asset value of $3.04833 each. Accordingly, each holder of Quebec Class F Partnership units received 4.83550 Resource Mutual Funds shares for each Quebec Class F Partnership unit held.

Resource Mutual Fund shares will be deposited into investors' brokerage accounts.

Investors should note:

Transactions may only be executed once the dealer has processed the rollover transaction and the Resource Mutual Fund shares show in your account. It typically takes 2-5 days for dealers to process the rollover transaction.

The shares of the Resource Mutual Fund are qualified investment for RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs, DPSPs, RDSPs and TFSAs.

Redeeming the Resource Mutual Fund shares for cash will incur a capital gain tax liability.

ABOUT MAPLE LEAF

Maple Leaf is a privately held, independent firm whose executive members have participated in the formation of over $500 million of capital based on energy and resource focused alternative investment products for Canadian resident investors.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information about the Mutual Fund is available in the Mutual Fund's simplified prospectus, annual information form, management reports of fund performance and financial statements. You can obtain a copy of these documents at your request and at no cost by calling toll free 1-866-688-5750, or from your financial advisor, or by e-mailing info@MapleLeafFunds.ca, or by download at www.MapleLeafFunds.ca. These documents and other information about the Mutual Fund will also be available at SEDAR (the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval established by the Canadian Securities Administrators) at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information

For further information, please contact Emily Burkart, Managing Director. Capital Markets.

MAPLE LEAF FLOW-THROUGH PROGRAMS

Tel: 604.684.5742 | Toll Free: 866.688.5750

Email: info@MapleLeafFunds.ca | Web: www.MapleLeafFunds.ca

This release is provided for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the securities. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about the merits of the shares of the Resource Mutual Fund and Income Mutual Fund and it is an offense to claim otherwise. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus and consult your financial advisor to determine if these investments are suitable for you. Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE: Maple Leaf Short Duration 2022 Flow-Through Limited Partnership

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739702/Rollover-Transaction-Completed-February-15-2023