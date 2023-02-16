Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Empatho Holdings Inc. (CSE: EMPH) (formerly, Shane Resources Ltd.) ("Empatho" or the "Company") today announced that Andre Peschong, Dr. Carl Castro, and Dr. Hugh Colin Mackay have stepped down as directors of the Company.

Mr. Peschong, and Drs. Castro and Mackay are leaving the Empatho Board of Directors and continue to be strong supporters of Empatho's management, board and strategy.

"All of these gentlemen have served on the Empatho board of directors for over a year," said Yan Namer, CEO of Empatho. "Over this time, they have made many contributions to the success and growth of the Company, and we thank them for their input, advise, and expertise that they have brought to the board."

"I would like to thank Andre, Carl and Colin for their contribution to the Empatho board of directors and am gratified that even though they are leaving the board, they remain supporters of Empatho and its exciting direction, as we continue to move from developing the app, to its commercialization," said Dr. Rakesh Jetly, Chair of the Board of Empatho.

Empatho will be transitioning, and will begin an active, phased Director recruitment process.

About Empatho

Empatho Holdings Inc. is a virtual well-being firm focused on a smart solution powered by proprietary PsychAI artificial intelligence (AI), that strategically guides users to achieve individualized or personalized well-being goals. The Company provides a data-driven mobile application using advanced technology to engage individuals in the management of their own health, helping individuals become more productive and uncovering potential efficiencies and cost savings for employers.

