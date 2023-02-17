New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Premier NYC-based strategic design agency Marshall Haber Creative Group (MHCG) announced Wednesday the formation of a new marketing lab, Zero Dark Media, to better serve the growing firm's North American clientele.





For nearly two decades, MHCG has been creating award winning marketing and brand communications for high-profile clientele across global banking, luxury real estate, insurtech, healthcare, nonprofit, financial services, cosmetics, hospitality, entertainment, and more.

Zero Dark Media will significantly extend the agency's digital technology reach, with an emphasis on integrating virtual and augmented reality, interactive holographic communications, on-demand 3D printing, cutting-edge technological solutions in the Web3 space with quick production, and strategic thought leadership.

"Our objective is simple. Deliver creative solutions to our clients that accelerate growth" explains Marshall Haber, President. "Time is at a premium and attention is highly-fragmented. Brands need to understand that HTML websites alone do not give the full options for effective storytelling. Today, clients need cutting-edge technologies with strategic creative-infused experiences to see transformative results. Zero Dark Media formally expands our capabilities to meet those needs."

About Marshall Haber Creative Group

Founded in 2005, MHCG is a no-nonsense, consciously scrappy and resourceful creative agency designed to quickly mobilize and create impactful results for its clients in a shifting business landscape. For more information, visit marshallhaber.com or call +1 (212) 494-9052.

Media Contacts

Ericka Rome

press@marshallhaber.com

647-875-2028

