Freitag, 17.02.2023
WKN: A2DMAB ISIN: SE0009581192 Ticker-Symbol: 8YT 
Frankfurt
17.02.23
09:08 Uhr
0,032 Euro
+0,021
+200,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOYLU AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOYLU AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2023 | 08:34
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022

Stockholm, Sweden, February 17, 2023

TWELVE MONTHS 2022

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), including long-term service contracts, increased to MSEK 51.9 during the period, up 51% from Q4 2021.
  • Revenue for the twelve months of 2022 was MSEK 47.7, an increase of 43% compared to the twelve months of 2021.
  • Profit after tax for the twelve months of 2022 amounted to MSEK -49.6 (-52.3).
  • Earnings per share for the twelve months of 2022 amounted to SEK -0.54 (-0.58)

The complete version of the Interim Report for January - December 2022 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site).

For more information, please contact:
Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage -- so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you're already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on -- all from anywhere, on any device.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on February 17, 2023.

Attachment

  • Q4 2022 Hoylu Financial Report_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/53b68dbf-19ba-432c-8520-cef7cddd471b)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
