Air Liquide (Paris: Al) signed a share purchase agreement with a financial institution in the context of its Share Buyback Program, which was approved at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on May 4th, 2022.

The terms of the agreement, signed on February 17th, 2023, set a volume of 550,000 Air Liquide shares (representing less than 0.11% of the share capital of the Company as of December 31st 2022) for a maximum price not exceeding the limits authorized by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 4th, 2022 and the Board of Directors Meeting held on September 29th, 2022 (i.e. €250 per share).

The initial purchase price (€148.38 per share) matches the share price upon closing of the stock market on the day preceding the signing date of the agreement, leading to an initial total purchase price of €81,609,000. This initial purchase price will be adjusted at the end of the share purchase period set in the share purchase agreement, such an adjustment being subject to a dedicated press release.

The shares purchased pursuant to this agreement shall in part be canceled by the Company and in part be affected to the implementation of performance share plans of the Company.

Details on the Share Buyback Programme can be found in the 2021 Universal Registration Document (Chapter 6 Board of Directors' report on the resolutions presented to the Combined General Meeting), available on the Company's website.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

