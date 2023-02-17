Wild Science Lab: MEET THE SELL-OUT BRAND CHANGING THE GAME IN NATURAL BEAUTY INNOVATION

After only 2 years, Wild Science Lab has won over 45 awards and is set to grow by 135% in 2023

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by husband-and-wife duo Zoe and Ali Wasfy, Wild Science Lab was created in 2020 following Zoe's personal battle with pregnancy-related hair loss and was driven by a desire to innovate their own natural solutions. Combining their own industry experience with some of the most instinctive and dynamic experts in natural beauty, the British company was born.

Fast-forward three years, and Wild Science Lab is thriving. Not only has the skin and haircare brand won over 45 global awards (and counting), but their turnover also increased by 150% in 2022 and is forecasted to grow by a further 135% this year, with a return customer rate of 40% (average RCR is 25%). To add to this, a first round of investment is in the works, and the brand can now be found in exclusively in Sephora UK as well as retailers in France, and Dubai, with further global plans for expansion in markets including Doha, Italy, Germany, and Poland.

The secret to their success so far can be found in the formulations…

Zoe says, "Our Head First range has sold out four times, andour Happy Skin acne range also sold out within a month of launch into Sephora. Issues such as hair loss and acne are detrimental to self-confidence and finding a solution that works can be life changing, so our customers tend to stock up on these ranges as soon as they become available, as they worry about them selling out again."

She continues, "I experienced hair loss that was so fundamental, it led me to a private, excruciating battle with mental health, total loss of confidence and the start of a long and dark journey, trying all of the options on the market to try and retrieve a positive relationship with my hair."

Ali says,"We aren't inventors, but we are innovators, and what sets us apart is our number of submissions when it comes to R&D process. If the formulations aren't spot on, we'll keep working on them until they're 100% right. It takes us on average three years to get a product from ideation through to the shelf - not only are we a brand with sustainability at its core, but we also adopt a sustainable approach to building our offering."

What's next for Wild Science Lab?

May 2023 will see the addition of a hair growth focused line to the brand's portfolio of award-winning haircare, as well as a truffle range formulated as an alternative to CBD which will launch in June 2023.

This year will also see the launch of the brand's first ever e-clinic platform. Spearheaded by Ali thanks to to his extensive background in healthcare technology, the Wild Science Lab e-clinic will provide consumers with expert authorised hair and skin care information and solutions, based on their personal concerns, removing the need to visit professional clinics (which are both time and money intensive).

Ali says, "Coming from a background in engineering to launch a platform that allows consumers to access information on various concerns is really exciting for me. Whether your problem is an oily scalp or psoriasis, our mission is to treat concerns for all our customers, omitting the need to visit a doctor or dermatologist."

For further information, please visit www.wildsciencelab.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004975/Ali_and_Zoe_Wasfy.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meet-the-sell-out-brand-changing-the-game-in-natural-beauty-innovation-301749675.html