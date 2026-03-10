HONG KONG, Mar 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The well-known dual-listed beauty and skincare group in Asia, Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited ("Natural Beauty"), together with its subsidiaries (the "Group" Hong Kong stock code: 00157), today announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("Review Period"). The Group's revenue increased by 52.4%, exceeding HK$538 million. And profit surged by 110.2% to HK$10.58 million, marking a fundamental turnaround from a net loss of HK$103.6 million in FY2024.Natural Beauty Fengxian Smart FactoryCore Figures Reflects Remarkable Transformation SuccessMainland China remained the Group's key growth engine. In 2025, revenue in the PRC market increased by 74.7% from HK$255 million to HK$446 million, accounting for 82.7% of the Group's total revenue. Specifically, product sales in the PRC market grew by 73.4% to HK$438.3 million, while the self-owned stores income soared by 208.9% to HK$7.5 million, reflecting balanced and high-quality expansion across both segments.High-Quality Expansion of Store NetworkThe Group has achieved high-quality expansion of its store network. As at December 31, 2025, the number of franchisees and points of sale reached 2,070, representing a significant increase from 1,768 in 2024. Among them, 425 new franchisees were opened, and the number of directly operated stores also increased to 23. During the Review Period, the total number of new stores opened by the Group rose by 116 year-on-year, further improving the store network and unlocking the brand's growth potential.Strategic Drivers Deliver Leapfrog GrowthDr. Lei Chien, Chairperson of Natural Beauty, stated: "2025 marks a pivotal founding year for Natural Beauty to achieve structural breakthroughs. The Group has steadily expanded its diversified business portfolio and entered a new phase of high-quality growth. The full implementation of our core strategy of 'Al Beauty Technology, Holistic Health' strategy has driven the Group's performance to achieve leapfrog growth. Fully embracing large AI model technology, the Group has integrated it across the entire value chain'from production and supply chain forecasting to customer after-sales service. We are committed to building an authoritative AI-driven skin health testing platform, which, through training on millions of samples, provides consumers with precise skincare solutions and offers franchisees more effective operational strategies."Mr. Cheng Chi-chung, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, stated: "Over the past year, centering on the Group's core strategy of ' Al Beauty Technology, Holistic Health', we have continuously promoted the comprehensive upgrade of the enterprise's operational system, transforming Natural Beauty from a traditional beauty brand into a technology-driven beauty ecosystem platform. The AI data system is gradually becoming a crucial support for the Group's operational decision-making. From consumer demand insights and product R&D directions to in-store service design and membership management, we are progressively forming a data-driven operational system."Fengxian Smart Factory New Exhibition CenterClear Future Development BlueprintLooking ahead, the Group will continue to implement the " Al Technology, Beauty Industry, Holistic Health" strategy. Relying on strategic cooperation with Baidu and Fudan University International Finance School, we will deeply explore the core empowering role of AI technology in product R&D, digital store construction, smart marketing, and automated management system upgrades. The Group plans to achieve high-speed revenue growth this year and become a leading enterprise in the beauty and wellness industry across Mainland China and the Taiwan region.About Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited (Hong Kong stock code:00157)A China's leading listed beauty and skincare brand established in 1972, has championed its core philosophy of "Natural Beauty Is True Beauty" for 55 years. Driven by its "AI Technology, Beauty Industry, Holistic Health" integrated strategy, the brand operates a global network of over 2,093 outlets. As a Chinese-origin transnational biotech pioneer, Natural Beauty continues to propel innovation in the cosmetics and skincare sector.Media enquiriesStrategic Financial Relations LimitedMandy Go Tel: +852 2864 4812 Email: mandy.go@sprg.com.hkMaggie Zhang Tel: +852 2114 4903 Email: maggie.zhang@sprg.com.hkWebsite: http://www.sprg.com.hkSource: Natural Beauty Bio-Technology LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.