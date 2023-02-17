Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Visit McCue Engineering Contractors at Booth #1040 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About McCue Engineering Contractors

McCue Engineering Contractors is an award winning Canadian full-service water treatment and brownfields remediation engineering and construction company with over 20years of dedicated experience.In 2022, McCue introduced the leading edge PANAQUA water and wastewater treatment products. PANAQUA wastewater treatment technologies are designed and built in Canada. Our innovative, compact, and efficient water and wastewater treatment plants are easy to install and fast to start-up even in remote areas. With dependable equipment and practical designs that are easy to operate and maintain, PANAQUA is the water and wastewater treatment solution for mining, oil & gas, pulp & paper, manufacturing, work camps, small communities and more.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

McCue Engineering Contractors

Lynda Smithard

604-940-2828

info@mccuecontracting.com

www.mccuecontracting.com