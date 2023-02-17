Anzeige
Freitag, 17.02.2023
Tapestry, Inc.: Finding Your People at Tapestry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.:

Tapestry believes that everyone does their best work when we embrace differences and champion diversity at all levels, and the Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) at Tapestry are a critical piece of that effort. At Tapestry's recent EBRG Fair, representatives from each group were onsite to welcome new members and share how they are making Tapestry a stronger, more dynamic place to work.

Tapestry maintains a global EI&D Champion Network that supports and engages the company's professional community by creating an environment where all are welcomed. This network includes five ERGs, two task forces, and regional inclusion councils to support and engage employees. EBRGs continue to be a source of inspiration and leadership throughout Tapestry and its brands. In FY2022, ERGs became an integral part of Tapestry's mentorship program strategy, helping to further build deep and powerful connections between employees of different generations and backgrounds. Since the launch of Tapestry's first EBRGs in 2020, membership has grown by 63%.

Learn more about Taestry's culture here: https://www.tapestry.com/responsibility/our-people/

Tapestry, Inc., Friday, February 17, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739785/Finding-Your-People-at-Tapestry

