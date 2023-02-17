1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company Engages The Chef Agency for Hospitality Talent Executive Search

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that is has hired top talent search firm The Chef Agency (www.thechefagency.com) to assist in the Company's efforts to seek experienced hospitality professionals. The Company is first targeting a culinary specialist or specialists to design and execute on ultimately a multi-unit gastro pub and craft beer-focused offering under the "1812 Brewing Company" banner.

The Chef Agency is a "leading executive search firm serving the food and beverage industry" that "helps identify talent for all corporate, domestic, and front and back of house positions." Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, "with the assistance of The Chef Agency, the Company is attempting to source the talent to design and implement an upscale take on our already-popular menu. In short, to create a food menu that rises to pair side-by-side with our gold medal-winning beers. We view restaurants as a natural and effective way to introduce the "1812 brand" into new markets."

In other matters, the Company is pleased to inform shareholders that with the help of Fine Beers Agency (www.finebeers.ca) it has requested to commence registration of The War of 1812 Amber Ale with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario ("LCBO") in Canada, and we are waiting to hear back to formally commence the registration process. The Company has chosen approximately fifty stores with The Beer Store (www.thebeerstore.ca) in Ontario to begin selling its product subject to LCBO approval. The Beer Store operates approximately 450 beer stores throughout the Province of Ontario. The LCBO also operates approximately 650 beer and spirits outlets throughout the province.

Finally, also as previously announced, 1812's flagship product, War of 1812 Amber Ale, continues to be sold on TapRm.com's website direct-to-consumers in 45 states plus Washington DC at:

https://1812-brewing.taprm.com/all-products

Sales at TapRm.com remain strong, and we hope to add additional products to our portfolio there.

Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to updating you all on the Company's developments and continued progress.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

