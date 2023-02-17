- Strong listings growth with 13 new corporate listings added during the month -

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2023, highlighted by strong corporate listings growth.

January 2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.4 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $508 million;

CSE issuers completed 48 financings that raised an aggregate $89 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from 13 new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 819 as at January 31, 2023.

"Entrepreneurs across multiple industries continue to recognize that the Canadian Securities Exchange represents the ideal option to achieve their public market goals," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "Our 13 new corporate listings in January were the most of any Canadian stock exchange by a substantial margin, and our listings pipeline remains strong. We look forward to connecting with existing and potential new issuers and investors at events in the coming weeks, including the PDAC conference in March and our always-popular PreDAC networking events."

What's On at the CSE

The world's biggest annual mining conference is right around the corner! The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference takes place in Toronto on March 5-8. The participants include many CSE-listed mining companies, and the Exchange itself will welcome conference participants at booth #2542.

In conjunction with the PDAC conference, the CSE is hosting PreDAC 2023, its highly popular mining industry networking event. This year, the Exchange is pleased to be hosting two separate PreDACs: PreDAC Vancouver on February 23 at the Vancouver Club, and PreDAC Toronto on March 1 at the Albany Club. The Vancouver date features an impressive line-up of speakers including Bruce Campbell (StoneCastle Investment Management), Gwen Preston (Resource Maven), and Chen He (Leede Jones Gable). In keeping with PreDAC tradition, both dates will also feature a terrific line-up of CSE-listed mining companies making quick pitches to the financial community. Admission is free and tickets are available here for the Vancouver date and here for the Toronto date.

New Listings in January 2023

Atlas Global Brands Inc. (ATL) - Fundamental Change

Hercules Resources Corp. (HERC)

Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (GDN)

Rush Uranium Corp. (RSH)

Moss Genomics Inc. (MOSS)

Moonbound Mining Ltd. (MML)

E-Power Resources Inc. (EPR)

CMP Mining Inc. (CMP)

Stearman Resources Inc. (STMN)

Uriel Gas Holdings Corp. (UGH)

Adaptogenics Health Corp. (ADPT)

Showcase Minerals Inc. (SHOW)

Enertopia Corp. (ENRT)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

