Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision Recognizes Shareholder Support, Announces Special Stock Dividend

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a special dividend of five shares of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock") for every one hundred shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding (the "Dividend"). On February 16, 2023, the Board approved the Dividend and set the record date for the Dividend as February 27, 2023 (the "Record Date") and the payment date as March 13, 2023 (the "Payment Date").

The Dividend will be distributed on the basis of five shares of Common Stock for every 100 shares of Common Stock owned on the Record Date (the "Dividend Shares"), with any fractional shares rounded down to the shareholders' lower 100-share amount owned. The Dividend Shares will carry a standard restrictive legends, which means the Dividend Shares may not be resold until they are 'aged' and/or registered in a suitable registration statement. Clean Vision's officers, directors, five percent-or-higher shareholders, and certain employees or consultants are subject to the same if not greater resale restrictions.

The majority of shareholders will receive their respective portion of the Dividend Shares directly via their broker or investment firm that holds investment on their behalf in street name. Shareholders whose shares are registered directly with the Company's transfer agent (EQ Shareowner Services) will receive the Dividend Shares via EQ by mail. Shareholders of record as of the Record Date do not need to take any action whatsoever to receive the Dividend Shares and are encouraged to consult with their financial planning professional, accountant or licensed stockbroker with any questions regarding the individual disposition of their dividend shares.

"We are happy to announce the Board has declared this special dividend to recognize and appreciate the support our shareholders have displayed throughout the early stages of the Company's growth. Now, as we enter the next phase for our strategic long-term plans, we wanted to acknowledge and reward the shareholders for their support and confidence in the team at Clean Vision" said Dan Bates, CEO.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision Corporation operates and intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

