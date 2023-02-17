Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Delaware-based entrepreneur, author, and financial management specialist, Andre Lamar Henry, announces the launch of his new comic book series Contest of Dreamers. The comic book, according to Henry, is the first silent comic series ever published. The book uses a unique method of storytelling through beautiful illustrations and imagery. Apart from the purpose of storytelling and entertainment, the book also carries a noble mission of assisting children from undervalued and underprivileged communities to enjoy inspiring and thought-provoking stories. DreamAgain is the second book published by Henry, after the release of his first book 'From Orphan to Self-Made Millionaire: The 10 Irrefutable Laws of Purpose', which he co-authored.

DreamAgain comic series depicts the problems and challenges persisting in today's world due to the cultural divide and consequent clashes. It illustrates how the cultural and racial divide disrupts peace, harmony, and coexistence among communities across the globe. The narrative, based on powerful and catchy imagery, seeks to invoke imaginative power in the readers and conveys the theme in their own words. It serves the dual purpose of helping undervalued children to overcome their reading problems and at the same time educating them about the persisting issues in our world due to the cultural divide imposed on us. The illustration method without any words enables one to enjoy art without being judged for inability to read at any age.

The author of the book, Andre Lamar Henry, who had struggled in his adolescence with reading and was not able to catch up to a normal reading level until high school, purposefully utilized the illustratory narrative in order to invoke children's conscious imagination. Commenting on this Henry says, "the power of imagination will help those who struggle with reading create a better future for tomorrow if one keeps exploring this route of critical thinking. The comic method is to help one express free thought. DreamAgain a Comic Series is truly a revolutionary approach to traditional comic book releases. The aim of this series is to prepare children for tomorrow by imparting education and imaginary power to them. As Malcolm X famously said, Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today."

About Andre Lamar Henry

Andre Lamar Henry is an accounting and financial management expert and a prolific author. DreamAgain Comic series is his second publication so far.

Media contact:

Name: Andre Lamar Henry

Email: DreamagainDAC@gmail.com

