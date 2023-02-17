Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Regal Capital Solutions, a company that addresses Employee Retention Tax Credit for small and large businesses, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Phoenix team. Founded by CEO Jonah Cooper and COO Garet Brown, the company aims to help companies of all sizes maximize their employee tax returns through a group of ERC specialists and legal and accounting partnerships. The team expansion serves as a Regal Capital Solutions gambit at helping more businesses qualify and leverage ERC refund opportunities.

"There is no better time to apply for an ERC," says CEO Jonah Cooper, "ERC pays businesses back per W2 worker." He notes that the CARES act that made ERC possible was passed in recent years to encourage businesses to keep employees on the payroll through COVID-19 economic hardship.

"ERC is a complicated process with over 20,000 requirements," says Cooper. "We've outlined what it takes for businesses to qualify and we take on the entire process ourselves."

Brown adds that ERC allows businesses to earn up to $26,000 per W2 Employee. "We are partnered with some of the biggest legal and accounting firms in the nation to provide higher levels of compliance, customer support, maximization of claims, and audit assurance," notes Brown.

"We first offer clients a no-cost consultation call with one of our ERC qualification specialists, which includes a brief questionnaire to determine potential qualification. Then, Regal Capital Solutions assists with documentation collection and verification. Lastly, ERCs are filed with the IRS and clients receive ERC funding in the form of quarterly checks from the U.S. Treasury," says Brown.

"We are happy to add fifty new sales representatives to our Phoenix team," CMO Ryan Holmes maintains. The company hopes that by expanding it can reach even more businesses and offer them the financial hope and support that ERCs bring. "Asking about eligibility costs businesses nothing and can save them hundreds of thousands," says Holmes. "The new team furthers our goal to reach out and save even more potential ERC qualifiers time and money."

Regal Capital Solutions is a Phoenix-based firm that helps small and large businesses get ERC returns for W2 employees. The company is excited to help even more businesses as it expands its team of sales reps in the Phoenix office. To learn more, email Ryan Holmes at ryan@regalcapitalsolutions.com and visit the Regal Capital Solutions website at https://www.regalcapitalsolutions.com/.

