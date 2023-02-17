Scenic Figure: Zarif Haque on How to Provide Smart Solutions for Clients

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Today it seems every company wants to innovate, or disrupt, or change the way an entire industry operates just to claim they're "innovative." But smart innovation begins with solving a problem - addressing a challenge or an issue, and providing a service or product that actually helps consumers and improves business operations.

CEO Zarif Haque knows this from experience. While previously owning and operating luxury auto dealerships and rental car companies, he began noticing common friction points across business operations. After years of gathering insights in the industry, he founded Draiver , a leading vehicle delivery technology company. Through a true understanding of the industry's pain points, and a desire to actually help customers, Haque founded a successful company that has moved 1 million cars since founded in 2013 and now counts Ford and Penske among its current clientele.

"When we launched, my goal was to provide an end-to-end solution to vehicle delivery challenges," Haque said. "I think that's what made, and continues to make, the company so successful-a singular focus on making the industry better and supporting clients with smarter solutions."

Efficient Service

One of the most prominent issues companies want to solve is how to provide faster solutions for their clients, whether its delivery of an item or a response to product issues, they want solutions-and resolution-fast.

Draiver uses best-in-class AI technology that allows the company to deliver vehicles faster and provides visibility of each vehicle transport in one dashboard. By using Draiver , customers are able to get their vehicles when they need it - and faster than traditional modes of vehicle delivery. The on-demand platform combined with an insured driver marketplace makes it easy to support a customers' fluctuating transport needs.

"Our decision-makers are looking for operational efficiency, the opportunity to streamline their process and systems, and boost productivity," Haque said. "This is something that every type of business should consider when developing new systems."

Transparency and Visibility

A growing challenge in any industry is providing clients with visibility into the delivery they're receiving. Draiver created an AI technology system that makes every move trackable to provide the client with industry-leading visibility when their vehicle is en route. This increased visibility from the AI-tracking system, paired with the extensive vetting process for independent contractors and 100% insured delivery, gives clients from Draiver more peace of mind.

"Knowing where a vehicle asset is, or the status of a transport plan in real-time, is critical for providing transparency for your customers," Haque said. "Not only does it provide the visibility they need to ensure their operations are running smoothly, but it also gives customers a better experience and increases the chances of doing business in the future."

Listening to Customers

Regardless of the industry, all customers want to feel heard - 83% are more loyal to brands that respond and resolve their complaints.

"I've built this company on empathy, compassion, and trust," Haque said. "Our system provides flexibility for our clients when they are making time-sensitive, and often expensive, decisions. Our true goal is to act as a co-pilot. We want to give them the best advice and our best counsel to meet their goals."

Draiver offers end-to-end service for many customers, but also can provide the flexibility of elements to integrate into an existing system. Customers of Draiver value customization, so they created innovative technology that works seamlessly as a stand-alone system or integrates into an existing process. These features give customers more flexibility and autonomy over which services from Draiver they use.

Draiver saves both time and money by reducing broker challenges and constant ETA changes. Customers do not have liability, saving them on insurance and costly accidents, as all Draiver trips are 100 percent insured with platform drivers. And the visibility built into the system ensures on-time delivery for clients reducing holding costs.

"We stay squarely focused on smart solutions for our customers," Haque said. "The best way to innovate is to continually focus on what is going to make your client's job easier."

About Draiver

Draiver is a leading vehicle delivery company offering best-in-class AI logistics software with a vetted, insured driver marketplace. Draiver currently operates in four countries across North America and Latin America. Clients include global Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. ( www.draiver.com )

