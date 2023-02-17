Ripley Rader's Black Ponte Knit Wide Leg Pant Featured on 'The TODAY Show'

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Los Angeles-based fashion brand Ripley Rader has been featured on The TODAY Show with Hoda and Jenna on February 15th, 2023. Presented by Chassie Post as part of the "Splurge or Save: Fashion, fitness and more" segment, the brand was loved by the entire "TODAY" crew. The appearance on "The TODAY Show" is a result of the brand's exponential growth, as it continues to gain national recognition for its unique style and approach to fashion.





During the segment, Ripley Rader's Black Ponte Knit Wide Leg Pant was showcased as a must-have splurge item. The pant was highlighted as a universally flattering piece that is worth the investment and received high praise from Hoda, who said, "This is what we've been waiting for." As well as Jenna, who declared, "The perfect black pants." The host continued to rave about the pants, gushing, "These are amazing. They're all over social media and have been called 'the magic pants'. They're so flattering on all heights, all sizes, and because it is a ponte knit, they feel like yoga pants but are so chic! It's amazing."

Ripley Rader, founder of the brand, said of the segment, "To see Ripley Rader worn so beautifully by the gorgeous models with different body types is thrilling! Here's to dressing women across America. Our brand is all about empowering women and helping them feel confident and stylish, and we believe this pant is a perfect representation of our mission."

The segment featured products that offer a mix of luxury and affordability, and the Black Ponte Knit Wide Leg Pant perfectly embodies that combination. As described on the show, the pant features a high waist and lengthening wide leg, which makes them flattering on all body types. The ponte knit fabric is 'wrinkle-resistant' - making them perfect for travel- and also giving them a feel similar to yoga pants without appearing casual or unprofessional.

As Ripley Rader continues to gain national visibility, the brand remains committed to its core mission of creating clothing to make women feel strong, powerful, and confident.

About Ripley Rader

Ripley Rader is a Los Angeles-based fashion brand founded by the passionate entrepreneur Ripley Rader. The brand is known for its unique style and approach to fashion, which emphasizes the power and strength of women. With a focus on inclusivity and body positivity, Ripley Rader has gained a devoted following across the country. The brand encourages women to express their individuality through timeless silhouettes and softly tailored separates.

For more information about Ripley Rader, visit www.ripleyrader.com. Ripley Rader is available for interviews and fashion features upon request. High-resolution images are also available upon request.

