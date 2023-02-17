Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTCQB: CVGRF) ("City View" or the "Company"), an innovative Canadian-based cannabis-infused edibles manufacturing company, announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 66,666,667 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.015 per Share for proceeds of up to $1,000,000 if the Offering is fully subscribed.

The Shares are being offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital. A finder's fee in cash and/or non-transferable warrants may be paid to eligible finders in relation to the Offering.

The Company has today closed a first tranche (the "First Tranche") of the Offering and issued an aggregate of 21,666,668 Shares for total gross proceeds of $325,000. The Shares issued under the First Tranche have a hold period expiring June 18, 2023, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. No finder's fee was paid with respect to the First Tranche.

Rob Fia, the Company's President, CEO and director (the "Insider") participated in the First Tranche and purchased 3,333,334 Shares for $50,000. Participation by the Insider in this financing is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insider's participation in the Offering in reliance of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that participation in the Offering by the Insider did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the closing of the First Tranche as participation of the Insider had not been confirmed at that time.

Prior to this issuance of the 3,333,334 Shares, Mr. Fia owned or controlled 28,190,425 shares of the Company. After completion of the First Tranche, Mr. Fia now owns/controls 31,523,759 shares of City View representing approximately 9.2% of the outstanding shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis. On a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all 11,940,000 stock options and 1,000,000 warrants held or controlled by Mr. Fia), Mr. Fia would have ownership and control over approximately 11.2% of the then issued shares of the Company. The securities acquired by Mr. Fia under the First Tranche are held for investment purposes only. Mr. Fia may acquire additional shares or the Company or dispose of City View shares (through market or private transaction) from time to time. A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or from the Company at #132 -1173 Dundas Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3P1.

About City View Green Holdings

City View is a leading consumer packaged goods company focused on the development of cannabis-infused edibles. With the receipt of its Cannabis Act processing license on April 30, 2021, City View will incorporate cannabis-infused food production at its Brantford, Ontario high-capacity facility. In addition, City View owns a 27.5% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. ("Budd Hutt"), a retail-focused cannabis company with access to cannabis cultivation and production licenses in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. Through its relationship with Budd Hutt, the Company anticipates securing shelf space, product placement, and distribution opportunities for our white label partner products. For more information visit: www.cityviewgreen.ca .

