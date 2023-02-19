DO & CO: Austrian catering group DO & CO said its nine-month sales more than doubled to 1.04 billion euros, compared with 495 million in the same period a year earlier. According to the company, the current business year is by far the strongest in terms of revenue in the Company's history. The recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that started in the previous business year has continued in the first three quarters of the business year 2022/2023. DO & CO has benefited from an increase in demand across the three divisions airline catering, international event catering and restaurants, lounges & Hotels. For the first three quarters of the business year 2022/2023, the Group achieved a profit after income tax of 26.72 million euros, an increase of 9.39 ...

