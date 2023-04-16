EVN: The chairwoman of the supervisory board of utility company EVN AG, Bettina Glatz-Kremsner, has informed the company that she is resigning from such position for personal reasons. Subject to the statutory notice period of at least four weeks, the resignation will take effect from the expiry of an extraordinary general meeting of EVN AG convened to elect a replacement member of the supervisory board, but no later than 30 June 2023.EVN: weekly performance: 1.69%Rosenbauer: Rosenbauer is launching a modern and simple solution for getting stranded electric vehicles back on the road quickly and reliably. It consists of a power generator from the RS 14 series and a matching quick charger, which enables mobile charging with an output power of 10.88 kW. This is equivalent to the power of ...

