Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) has been awarded a Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract by Arcadia eFuels for the world's first commercial eFuels facility for sustainable aviation fuels production in Vordingborg, Denmark. Pre-FEED and early works recently concluded, and parties aim to support plant startup in 2026.

Arcadia eFuels will use renewable electricity, water, and biogenic carbon dioxide to produce eFuels that can be used in traditional engines and supplied to the market in existing liquid fuel infrastructures.

The FEED covers the engineering of the first eFuels plant that will produce approximately 80,000 MTPA(1) of eJet Fuel (eKerosene) and eNaphtha, using novel yet proven technologies(2). It also covers the engineering of a 250 MW electrolyzer plant to produce green hydrogen. The plant will be designed with a flexible product slate to also allow for production of eDiesel. These fuels allow airlines to cut their carbon emissions proportionally therefore providing the ability for airlines and heavy transportation to meet both voluntary carbon reductions and proposed EU mandates for eFuels use.

Laure Mandrou, SVP Carbon Free Solutions of Technip Energies, commented: "We are pleased to have been selected by Arcadia eFuels for the FEED of this world's first commercial power-to-liquid project for eKerosene production for the aviation industry. By leveraging our engineering expertise and our collaboration to integrate electrolysis and gas to liquid technologies, we are committed to bringing this unique project to the execution phase as we continue to support the world's energy transition."

Amy Hebert, CEO of Arcadia eFuels, commented: "Technip Energies is a leader in the engineering services for Energy Transition and has the appropriate experience and drive to ensure a successful first of a kind project for Arcadia eFuels."

(1) MTPA: metric tons per annum

(2) The eJet fuel complies with the internationally accepted standard ASTM D7566, FT-SPK (Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene) and can be blended up to 50% with conventional jet fuel for use as aviation fuel

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene, as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients' innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About Arcadia eFuels

Arcadia eFuels is committed to build facilities to produce the world's future fuels to protect our environment and power our world. These carbon neutral fuels will allow the transportation sector, namely aviation and shipping, to use drop in carbon neutral fuels using existing engines and infrastructure Please visit www.arcadiaefuels.com to learn more or contact us at info@arcadiaefuels.com.

