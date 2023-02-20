RACING FORCE S.P.A: The Driver's Eye technology of Racing Force Group enriches the NASCAR Cup Series on FOX

A new point of view added to the NASCAR fans' experience



Daytona (Florida, USA), February 20th, 2023 - FOX Sports, NASCAR and Racing Force Group are pleased to announce an agreement to use the leading-edge Driver's Eye technology for the NASCAR Cup Series events aired by FOX Sports, starting from Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona on Thursday the 16th of February 2023 on FS1, and the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday the 19th of February 2023 on FOX.



Driver's Eye is the first and only FIA homologated micro camera in the world that can be integrated inside a racing helmet, and the world's most compact camera for live broadcasting: this gives the audience an exact view of what the drivers see in the car during the race. In its latest spec, the camera achieved an impressive size of 0.35x0.35 inches and a weight of 0.003 pounds.

Adopting the Driver's Eye technology on a regular basis is going to enrich a milestone campaign, as NASCAR is celebrating its 75th Anniversary season in 2023. Along with its partners at FOX, NASCAR continues to make bold and innovative decisions to grow its fanbase and bring the best experience possible to fans - whether they are watching at home or attending in person.

In 2022, 3,696,000 viewers on average watched the NASCAR Cup Series events broadcasted on FOX and FS1 channels, and across the entire 2022 season, viewership was up 4% and household share was up 10% year-over-year.



FOX Sports' portion of the 2023 season will end with the coverage of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 event at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday the 11th of June.



Alexandros Miotto Haristos, COO of Racing Force Group, commented: "This agreement is yet another landmark for the growth of the Driver's Eye technology in the car racing industry. Few brands in motorsports are as popular as NASCAR, even outside the United States, and this three-axis partnership with NASCAR Cup Series and FOX is a further proof about our product's quality. We thank both NASCAR and FOX for trusting our system, which is already adopted by other top championships. Moreover, Racing Force Group can strengthen its prestige across the American market, where it is already playing a leading role through all its brands, plus an expansion project in place".

