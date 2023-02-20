Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANRX ISIN: LV0000101590 Ticker-Symbol: 0HM 
Stuttgart
20.02.23
11:25 Uhr
7,800 Euro
+0,540
+7,44 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
HANSAMATRIX AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANSAMATRIX AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,06012:37
GlobeNewswire
20.02.2023 | 11:22
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status of AS "HansaMatrix" supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on February 20, 2023 to immediately apply an additional
reason for applied observation status to AS "HansaMatrix" (HMX1R, ISIN
LV0000101590) considering possible delisting of AS "HansaMatrix" shares from
the regulated market. In the announcement HansaMatrix informed that SIA Emsco
plans to acquire at least 75% of HansaMatrix voting shares and that in case the
voluntary share purchase offer is successful, SIA Emsco intends to propose the
delisting of HansaMatrix from the regulated market. 

Therefore the observation status to AS "HansaMatrix" will be applied also in
accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2,
Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation
status if in the next six (6) months it is planned to perform activities in the
result of which the financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted. 

The observation status which was applied on November 16, 2022 is still in force.

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.