Observation status of AS "HansaMatrix" supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on February 20, 2023 to immediately apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS "HansaMatrix" (HMX1R, ISIN LV0000101590) considering possible delisting of AS "HansaMatrix" shares from the regulated market. In the announcement HansaMatrix informed that SIA Emsco plans to acquire at least 75% of HansaMatrix voting shares and that in case the voluntary share purchase offer is successful, SIA Emsco intends to propose the delisting of HansaMatrix from the regulated market. Therefore the observation status to AS "HansaMatrix" will be applied also in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if in the next six (6) months it is planned to perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted. The observation status which was applied on November 16, 2022 is still in force. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.