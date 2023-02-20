Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company, hosts an exciting series of presentations, demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) March 5 to March 8, 2023.

Join us at Exhibition Booth #829, with a presentation schedule that highlights the value of Seequent software in exploration, including:

How the world's leading gold company, Newmont, moved beyond spreadsheets and PowerPoint to discover faster using 3D visualisation for the first time in its 100-year history. With Newmont Chief Geoscientist Richard Inglis (March 7, 4pm).

The integration of geological Modelling and Mineral Resource Estimation for LCT Pegmatites and how it helped chemicals company Albemarle understand and manage risk. With Albemarle Group Geologist Matthew Hastings (March 7, 1:30pm)

(March 7, 1:30pm) How mineral exploration and development company Treasury Metals is working on unlocking the potential of gold in the Wabigoon belt using Seequent's seamless solutions to build a unified geological model that has been key to their success. With Treasury Metals Exploration Manager Adam Larsen (March 6, 1:30pm).

Along with a busy presentation schedule, you can check out our very own core shack, and register for free Data Management workshops on March 9 and 10, as well as Oasis montaj, Leapfrog Geo and Edge training, from fundamentals to advanced strategies, on March 4, 9 and 10.

We'll also be celebrating 10 years of Leapfrog Geo, the leading 3D geological modelling software for the mining and exploration industries.

For more information on Seequent's presence at PDAC 2023, presentations and demonstrations, visit https://events.seequent.com/pdac20231.

About Seequent



Seequent builds world-leading subsurface software, helping to create a better understanding of the earth to ensure a better world for all.



We are constantly evolving at the forefront of technology to transform how geo-professionals work, eliminating barriers to understanding the earth's challenges by connecting teams with the tools they need.



Every day, our customers in over 100 countries work to develop mineral resources more sustainably, design and build better infrastructure, protect the environment, source renewable energy, and help resolve historical challenges such as groundwater contamination and ageing infrastructure.



Our integrated earth modelling, geo-data management, and team collaboration software enables our customers to see a more complete picture of the earth: because with more understanding comes better decisions - for people and the planet.



Headquartered in New Zealand with global reach, Seequent is the subsurface software company within Bentley Systems. Together, we are helping build a more resilient world.

