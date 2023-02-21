AcuFi and Founder, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, Point to Ways Small Businesses Can Use FinTech

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Life is generally improved by technological advances which take place every minute. It's no wonder they also have a positive impact on business. Companies have rapidly adopted cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics tools. All these solutions help them to achieve efficiency and productivity levels few could have predicted. "These innovative technologies are leveling the playing field for startups and small businesses, allowing them to optimize cost structures, enhance cyber security, and improve customer service," comments founder of debt resolution platform AcuFi , Nicholas Kohlschreiber . "Importantly, these solutions have led to the rise of financial technology (fintech) , which has democratized access to capital, thus addressing one of the key obstacles to small business growth."

The innovative products and services offered by fintech companies are considered a critical element in the pursuit of financial inclusion and greater equality on a global scale, especially after the devastating impact of the pandemic. AcuFi knows that small businesses have been particularly disadvantaged, as a massive number of them were forced to discontinue operations due to their lack of funds or inadequate digitization. However, there is a growing realization that fintech offers tremendous opportunities to small enterprises, and improved access to capital is only one of them, according to AcuFi. Through the use of AI and data analytics, fintech companies can look beyond traditional metrics such as credit scores and tax returns to assess and approve small business loan applications. As a result, the process has become significantly faster, and far more young enterprises are breaking through the lending barrier.

"Aside from the obvious benefit of improved credit access, fintech can empower small businesses in various other ways," AcuFi's Nicholas Kohlschreiber says. "They can utilize fintech solutions to offer customers multiple payment methods, including online payment platforms, card reading services, and digital transfers. Critically for their daily operations and cash flows, small businesses can adopt fintech solutions to enable digital invoicing, which allows near-instant payment and eliminates the long waits previously associated with sending or receiving invoices and collecting dues. Last but not least, fintech has changed the game in account management - small companies rarely have a dedicated finance department, so this has traditionally been an extremely demanding aspect of running such a business. Now fintech makes it possible for entrepreneurs to easily manage payroll, track and make loan payments, monitor their business expenses, and keep track of their taxes."

Fintech is steadily changing the business landscape by virtue of providing lower-cost offerings, ease of use, faster services, improved features, and personalization. These are all advantages that small businesses cannot afford to overlook, especially in a world where transactions and customer interactions occur primarily in digital environments. According to Nicholas Kohlschreiber, adopting fintech solutions is critical for the success of any business in the modern world, but small enterprises stand to gain the most and should embrace fintech without delay.



About AcuFi:

AcuFi is a company dedicated to advocating for consumers burdened with unsecured debt to help them develop viable repayment plans and strategies. It provides debt resolution services to those looking for an alternative to bankruptcy, making it possible to reduce the amounts owed and settle the debts faster. AcuFi representatives work on behalf of the consumer with experts to create personalized debt relief plans.

