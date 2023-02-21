Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK8K ISIN: CA91734F1080 Ticker-Symbol: JO0 
Tradegate
20.02.23
21:52 Uhr
0,290 Euro
+0,004
+1,40 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
USHA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
USHA RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2800,29020.02.
0,2780,29420.02.
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2023 | 05:02
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Usha Resources Ltd.: Usha Resources Confirms Brine-Forming Environment with Second Drill Hole at Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project

Drilling To-Date Reveals Similar Stratigraphy and Consistent Evaporite Crystallization Across Multiple Drill Holes

Vancouver, British Columbia / February 21, 2023 - Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to provide this update on the second drill hole ("JP22-2") of its maiden drill program at the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property ("Project") located in Clark County, Nevada. The drill is now at the 231-metre level and its exploration team has encountered similar stratigraphy to the core observed from first hole ("JP22-1"), where multiple zones of evaporite crystals are present as interbeds, veining, and inclusions within lacustrine sediments comprising clays, silts, and sands.

The presence of evaporite crystals within both JP22-1 and now JP22-2 further supports the presence of a brine forming environment throughout the Dry Lake Basin as crystallization of evaporites would not occur in a freshwater system and JP22-2 is located approximately 2.75 kilometres north-northwest of JP22-1.

For information on the results of its first successfully completed drill hole JP22-1, please see the Company's news release dated February 7, 2023).

Furthermore, based on the evidence observed, the Company believes that there is a strong potential for similar stratigraphy to be observed within its newly staked claims whereby the Company strategically expanded its control from 140 to 442 claims totalling approximately 35.3 square kilometres or 8,714 acres (see Usha Resources' news release dated February 16, 2023).

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740063/Usha-Resources-Confirms-Brine-Forming-Environment-with-Second-Drill-Hole-at-Jackpot-Lake-Lithium-Brine-Project

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.