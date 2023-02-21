Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928449 ISIN: CH0009115129 Ticker-Symbol: FMZ 
Frankfurt
28.06.19
20:00 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KINARUS THERAPEUTICS
KINARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KINARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG0,0090,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.