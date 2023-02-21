Agreement signed with Vetpharma, a highly qualified team with a robust distribution network in support of commercialization

BIOCERA-VET now available in all continents

New high potential territories: Scandinavian countries, Brazil, South Africa, Australia and Japan

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces today the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Vetpharma, a leading company in the marketing of veterinary products. This agreement represents a significant step forward for the distribution of BIOCERA-VETproduct range, which is now available in the five continents.

Thanks to this agreement with Vetpharma, BIOCERA-VET will be distributed in Scandinavia (i.e., Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland), in Eastern Europe (i.e., Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Croatia and Hungary), in LATAM countries (i.e., Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Peru), in South Africa, Australia and in selected Asian countries (i.e., Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand South Korea).

Altogether this agreement covers 24 countries representing over 150 million of dogs1,2,3,4 and where the awareness of animal healthcare needs is currently increasing, particularly in major countries like the Scandinavians, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Brazil where a CAGR of 13.1% is forecasted from 2022 to 2027 for the animal healthcare market5

Under the terms of the agreement, Vetpharma will leverage its 46-year experience in the marketing of veterinary products to promote and distribute BIOCERA-VET in these new promising regions.

Jose Maria, Managing Director at Vetpharma comments: "We are very pleased to announce this exclusive distribution agreement with Theravet. The BIOCERA-VET range of products allows us to expand our offer with new, innovative, and highly effective solutions for veterinarians; as well as contributing to improve the quality of life of our pets.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

About Vetpharma

Vetpharma is the veterinary division of Chemo, part of the Insud Pharma group, providing Animal Health solutions. Located in Barcelona, where the group was founded in 1977, Vetpharma counts on a highly qualified team with extensive experience in development, registration and marketing of veterinary medicinal products, API's and nutraceuticals.

For more information, visit Vetpharma website.

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

