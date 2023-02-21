Collective's seven founding corporate partners include Eldridge, Chelsea FC, BNY Mellon Investment Management, HSBC, Simba Sleep, Northern Bloc, and Visionable Healthcare

Fifty percent of women feel overlooked in the workplace, according to new research by AllBright, while just one in ten women feel "highly positive" about their current rate of career progression

AllBright, the networking group making the workplace work better for women, has launched the AllBright Alliance, a global collective of businesses committed to driving positive change for ALL women in the workplace. The AllBright Alliance launches with seven founding corporate partners that include Eldridge, BNY Mellon Investment Management, HSBC, Simba Sleep, Northern Bloc, Visionable Healthcare and Chelsea FC.

Viviane Paxinos, CEO of AllBright, says: "We are delighted to formally launch the AllBright Alliance and welcome our founding partners. They are joining a movement with a mission to find solutions to the challenges faced by women in the workplace. Over time, we look forward to welcoming more corporate employers to this collective and encourage interested organisations to contact AllBright."

The AllBright Alliance provides company members with frameworks to support, upskill, and advance the women in their workforce, including exclusive workshops and events, unique mentoring opportunities, and leadership training through the AllBright Elevator programme. These businesses will also become part of AllBright's global Mentor Matching programme as both mentors and mentees, with participants including professional athletes and senior executives at FTSE100 firms. The founding partners of the AllBright Alliance have committed to meeting once a year to share best practices and learnings from the programme.

AllBright's recent Future of Work survey found over a third (38%) of women think their career progression would benefit from coaching and mentorship and over half (57%) want to grow their external network in the next six months. The new landscape of hybrid work means businesses must address a need for community and networking to close the gender gap or risk losing their most valuable resource.

Paxinos added:"There's a clear and urgent need for change, and a huge opportunity for organisations to step up and transform their businesses to drive progress towards equity faster. Now is the time to act to make work, work for all women, regardless of age, stage, race or profession. This is not just good for all women, it's good for business. In 2021, 73% of businesses with gender equality practices increased their productivity and profitability (Entrepreneur). That's why AllBright has created the Alliance to support better recruitment, retention and progression and ultimately drive business success.

"We know that one in three women has considered downshifting their role or quitting due to burnout(McKinsey).Fawcett Society's most recent Sex and Power Index also highlights that women make up just 8% of FTSE100 CEOs. We're looking forward to working with our corporate partners to provide the tools and networks needed to create the next generation of female leaders."

Eldridge Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Todd Boehly says: "AllBright offers a comprehensive suite of dynamic events, tools, and networking opportunities to empower women looking to advance their careers and drive business success.

As such, Eldridge is proud to be a founding member of the AllBright Alliance, and we are committed to supporting their growth as they continue to champion women."

Simba Sleep, Northern Bloc, Visionable Healthcare Chair, Allan Leighton says: "Although there has been good progress on gender equality we fundamentally believe that by joining the AllBright Alliance, together we can speed that up.

We hope to send a powerful message to our female colleagues that we are invested in them and we're committed to seeing them thrive."

AllBright is calling for leaders of organisations to join the collective, and equally encourages employees to nominate their companies to join. For more information, please visit www.allbrightalliance.com

About the AllBright Future of Work survey

In January 2023, AllBright developed survey questions and collected responses from 1,265 women via an online portal.

About AllBright

AllBright is the global home for career-minded women. It supports women at all ages and professional stages with online training courses, inspiring events, exclusive content and unrivalled networking opportunities. With a reach of 500,000, AllBright is a space for women to connect, network and learn from each other virtually and IRL.

About AllBright Alliance

The AllBright Alliance is uniting the world's largest organisations to make the workplace work better for women. Its partners are shaping a collective of businesses striving to champion women's success within their workforce. Partners of the Alliance gain access to workshops, mentorship, exclusive networking events, reports and insights, and AllBright memberships.

About Eldridge

Eldridge invests in businesses across the Insurance, Asset Management, Technology, Mobility, Sports Gaming, Media Music, Real Estate, and Consumer landscapes. The firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices across the United States and in London. To learn more about Eldridge, please visit www.eldridge.com.

About Simba Sleep, Northern Bloc and Visionable

Simba Sleep is a leading innovator in the sleep industry, offering premium quality mattresses that prioritize comfort and support for a restful night's sleep.

Northern Bloc is an ethically and sustainably produced, high-growth, premium ice cream brand with award-winning flavours that are vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free.

Visionable Healthcare is a fast-growing UK-based technology company delivering transformative video collaboration and communication tools for the healthcare sector.

