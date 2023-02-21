Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Europe:

Iute Group reports unaudited results for 12M/2022

On its way to a profitable fintech bankSTRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS IUTE GROUP

- Number of active customers reached 293 thousand (31 Dec. 2021: 222 thousand) and the revenue per customer 346 EUR (12M/2021: 300 EUR).- Total number of customers increased by 14,4% to 928 thousand (31 Dec. 2021: 811 thousand).- Group consolidated balance sheet up 93,3% to 322,3 million EUR and equity doubled to 56,1 million EUR as of 31 Dec. 2022.- Group cons. total income before expenses up 45,7% to 89,2 million EUR (12M/2021: 61,2 million EUR).- Group cons. EBITDA almost doubled to 45,1 million EUR (12M/2021: 24,9 million EUR).- Group cons. net profit with 19,6 million EUR more than tripled (12M/2021: 6,1 million EUR).- Moldovan bank management integrated into Iute, administration by National Bank of Moldova completed.- Increasing use of MyIute app - 477 thousand downloads (31 Dec. 2021: 181 thousand).- IuteCredit loan value streams switched to single New Core IT platform.- Energbank being prepared for deployment of new technologies, organizational model and business processes.

IUTECREDIT'S OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS WITHOUT EFFECTS OF BANK ACQUISITION

- Loan payouts increased by 30,1% 218,8 million EUR (12M/2021: 167,0 million EUR)- Number of loans signed up y-o-y 19,9% to 349 thousand (12M/2021: 291 thousand).- Gross loan portfolio up 35,5% to 163,1 million EUR (31 Dec. 2021: 120,4 million EUR) of which principal amount of loans increased 38,3% to 146,6 million EUR (31 Dec. 2021: 106,0 million EUR).- Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI30) significantly improved to 90,4% (12M/2021: 86,7%).- Net loan portfolio up 38,0% to 145,4 million EUR (31 Dec. 2021: 105,4 million EUR).- 71 cardless ATMs operational (31 Dec. 2021: 30 ATMs).

