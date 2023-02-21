Human Appeal Ireland has been fundraising online and in communities across the country for the relief effort since news of the devastating Turkey and Syria earthquake first struck. Donations have come in from all over the country, with donations and fundraising efforts of Human Appeal Ireland focused on Dublin and Cork. This includes a coordination with the Turkish Embassy in Dublin covering in-kind donations from members of the public and to ensure these reach those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey. Repeated earthquakes and aftershocks have hampered both rescue and relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

"The Earthquake in Turkey and Syria is catastrophic. Many lives have been lost and the current low temperature makes the situation more desperate. Human Appeal urges all donors to help in this mammoth operation as we provide hot meals, blankets, hygiene kits and shelter. Our Irish donors have always been generous, but the huge scale of the devastation means this help is needed swiftly and covering a wide scope," commented Ibrahim Ndure, Country Director for Human Appeal Ireland.

Just over 100 hours after the first earthquake hit northwest Syria, Human Appeal offered 1,000 newly built brick homes as housing for internally displaced families who lost their homes in the massive earthquake that recently struck the region.

Human Appeal is the first international humanitarian NGO to offer permanent homes as shelter for those who lost their homes in northwest Syria due to the natural disaster.

The homes are part of a town settlement project by Human Appeal called Al Zohoor (in English the floral town) near Idlib northwest Syria, recently completed to provide permanent housing to 1000 internally displaced Syrian families due to the ongoing conflict.

Each single storey home comprises a modern design that includes a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom and will offer electricity and running water. The project forms part of a major development by the charity in its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of internally displaced families in the area.

Demonstrating Human Appeal's success in building permanent homes for displaced families in Syria, the Al Zohoor Town follows on the heels of its first successful housed settlement already populated by families with 272 houses in Azaz, north of Aleppo.

Human Appeal has been active in humanitarian deployments and projects in northwest Syria for the last decade, providing ongoing medical and humanitarian assistance. Its biggest ongoing programme in the area focuses on healthcare such as mobile clinics and its Al Imaan hospital that Human Appeal has been running since 2014. The hospital provides ongoing primary medical care and a maternity ward for local residents. It offers much needed medical assistance to over 2,300 people in northwest Syria each month.

