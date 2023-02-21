Reflects ZEDRA's ambitions for the US and LATAM market and commitment to becoming an international leader in the funds services industry

ZEDRA, the fast-growing global specialist in Fund solutions as well as Corporate, Global Expansion, Active Wealth Pensions and Incentives services, today announces the integration and rebrand of US and Curaçao-based, Atlas Fund Services, to ZEDRA. The rebranding follows the firm's acquisition by ZEDRA in November 2022.

The new ZEDRA team members in Charlotte (North Carolina) and Curaçao will provide tailored and reliable alternative investment fund services to private equity and hedge funds of both seasoned and emerging investment managers based in the US and throughout Latin America.

Already an established player in the fund services industry, ZEDRA has dedicated teams in the Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, Channel Islands and Singapore to support both start-up and existing investment managers, as well as to provide complex structuring to family offices and closely grouped private investors by working throughout the fund design process and on to the implementation and governance.

The expansion of ZEDRA Funds services in the Americas is a natural next step, having established a strong reputation as the go-to provider of fund services in Europe, and rapidly growing across the European markets as well as in Singapore.

Commenting on the rebrand, Wim Ritz, ZEDRA Global Head of Funds, said: "ZEDRA is committed to becoming an international leader in the funds services industry. The dominance of the US market in this sector is undeniable and unmatched and we intend to be one of the major trusted players there, catering our services to the American demographic by leveraging Atlas' expertise, resources, and reputation.

"Since the acquisition last year, Atlas' team of skilled experts, in association with ZEDRA's existing know-how and network worldwide, have been instrumental in helping us cement our presence overseas in the funds services industry. We are delighted to now have them officially carry the ZEDRA name and be a part of our story."

Maarten Robberts, Managing Director of ZEDRA Funds in Charlotte and Curaçao, said: "We are excited to join a renowned player such as ZEDRA and leverage our local knowledge to expand its brand in the funds industry. Joining ZEDRA will help us retain and attract highly skilled talent, essential to navigate an increasingly competitive market. We also found that the firm's client-focused culture and its ambitious holistic growth plan perfectly aligns with ours, paving the way for countless opportunities for our clients."

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is a global powerhouse providing Corporate Global Expansion, Active Wealth, Pension Incentive services and Fund solutions, all aligned under one common goal: to embrace the future with surety.

The firm's highly experienced teams enable high net worth individuals and families as well as, medium to large sized companies, pension funds and trustees, asset managers and their investors to focus on their core activities by choosing ZEDRA as their trusted partner. As an experienced, reliable and innovative advisor, ZEDRA helps them successfully navigate estate planning, governance and global operations.

Ultimately, what ZEDRA delivers is complete peace of mind, knowing its expertise is supported by a robust, ethical approach, meeting the local and international requirements of the increasingly demanding regulatory environment.

ZEDRA inherited a wealth of knowledge and experience following its acquisition of trust businesses of a renowned bank in 2016. This solid foundation combined with innovative thinking has allowed ZEDRA to grow rapidly in a competitive marketplace to a team of 900+ industry experts across 16 countries spanning Asia, Oceania, the Americas and Europe.

