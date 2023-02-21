Dextrose Market worth $8.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dextrose Market is estimated at USD 5.9 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.





The growth of the dextrose market is driven by the increased use of sweeteners, especially in the regions like Asia Pacific and North America. Additionally, Major food & beverage companies are expected to increase the application of dextrose due to its multiple benefits, including its role as sweeteners, binders, emulsifiers, and thickening agents. Currently, countries in Asia dominate the global dextrose (syrup and solid) market, in terms of volume consumed. The major market players, including ADM (US) and Cargill (US), are expected to devise and adopt diverse strategies to strengthen their positions in the rapidly growing dextrose market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=262445478

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dextrose Market"

302 - Tables

65 - Figures

284 - Pages

The anhydrous segment by type is projected to achieve the first highest CAGR growth in the dextrose market.

The demand for anhydrous dextrose is expanding globally due to its long shelf-life and sweet taste. It is often produced in crystalline form, making it simple to use, store, and transport. Furthermore, anhydrous dextrose is the most popular type of dextrose because it is easier to incorporate into the production process as an ingredient.

Personal care products by application are projected to account for the highest CAGR growth in the dextrose market during the forecast period.

Personal care products use dextrose as anti-caking agents to prevent products from clumping and binding together. In cosmetics and personal care products, dextrose is also used as a humectant in the formulation of bath products, cleansing products, eye makeup, skin care products, makeup, and hair care products. Since the beauty and personal care industry is booming, a potential increase in the usage of dextrose in skincare, hair care, makeup, and bath products raises the demand.

The solid form of dextrose is projected to account for the highest CAGR growth in the dextrose market during the forecast period.

The solid form of dextrose is largely preferred by manufacturers of food & beverages, animal nutrition products, dietary supplements, and personal care products due to various reasons. The dry form can be blended in both dry and wet products, according to the requirement. The solid form of dextrose is characterized by better stability and ease of handling & storage. The market for solid forms of dextrose is quite favourable in the North American region. Key players in this region, such as Cargill, are introducing new and innovative products in the market for various consumer requirements.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=262445478

Asia Pacific is projected to achieve the Highest CAGR growth in the dextrose market.

In the Asia Pacific region, China is the leading market for dextrose due to its large consumer base and the rising income levels of consumers. The food industry in the Asia Pacific region is huge, and it is thus an important component of the region's economic development prospects. The processed food market in the Asia Pacific region has been experiencing growth over the past few years owing to the changing lifestyles and food habits of the population. The recession might affect the production cost, labor shortage, and supply chain disruption. However, the dextrose market will have high demand due to its various industrial applications.

Key Market Players

The key players in this market include Cargill Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Ingredion (US), Agrana (Austria), Tate & Lyle (UK), Roquette Frères (France), Avebe Group (The Netherlands), Tereos (France), Gulshan Polyols Ltd (India), Belgosuc NV (Belgium), Fooding Group Limited (China), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Uniglad Ingredients UK Ltd (UK), Now Foods (US). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=262445478

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Modified Starch Market by Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat), End-User (Food & Beverages, Feed, and Industrial), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027

Starch Derivatives Market by Type (Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin), Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Feed), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/dextrose-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dextrose.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dextrose-market-worth-8-6-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301751466.html