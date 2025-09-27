Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market worth $406.6 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market by Source (Plant Based, Bio Based), Grade, Application (Bottles, Films, Fibers), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Fiber & Textiles, Electronics & Electrical, Pharmaceuticals), And Region - Global Forecast to 2030", polyethylene furanoate market is projected to reach USD 406.6 million by 2030 from USD 30.5 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 67.9% during the same period. The market for polyethylene furanoate is driven by rising demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging, regulatory support for bio-based plastics, advancements in production technology, and growing applications in food, beverage, and consumer goods.

"High performance grade is projected to account for the second-largest share in the polyethylene furanoate market, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

High performance grade holds the second-largest share in the polyethylene furanoate market by grade since it offers better mechanical, thermal, and barrier properties to meet the demand from industries like automotive, electronics, and specialty packaging, where the advanced functionality of materials is paramount. In these applications, the premium cost is justified by ongoing demand and the high performance segment's significant market value throughout the forecast period.

"Bottles is projected to be the fastest-growing application of polyethylene furanoate, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Bottles is projected to be the fastest-growing application of polyethylene furanoate by value because brand owners are quickly substituting PEF for PET to achieve sustainability targets and compliance with increasingly stringent recycled-content regulations, particularly in food & beverage packaging. PEF bottles have significantly superior gas barrier performance, which allows for lighter recyclable containers that are in line with environmental mandates, as well as consumer demand for greener packaging.

"North America is estimated to account for the second-largest share in the polyethylene furanoate market, in terms of value."

North America holds the second-largest share in the polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market, driven by strong demand for sustainable packaging due to stringent environmental regulations and increasing consumer awareness around plastic pollution. The region has a fairly well-established production infrastructure, which has allowed early pioneers/niche manufacturers to focus on bio-based product development. Additionally, the well-established supply chain, along with its abundant natural resources, continues to grow the adoption of its applications of PEF, particularly in food & beverage packaging.

Key Players



Acquisitions and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the polyethylene furanoate market include Avantium (Netherlands), Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland), AVA Biochem AG (Switzerland), Origin Materials (US), Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan), Zhejiang Sugar Energy Technology Co., Ltd (China), Swicofil AG (Switzerland), ALPLA (Austria), Danone (France), and Eastman Chemical Company (US).

