

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday and the dollar held firm as investors fretted about interest rates staying higher for longer.



Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,835.79 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,844.65.



The dollar hovered near a six-week high against a basket of currencies, as investors awaited minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting due to be released on Wednesday for more clarity on the outlook for inflation and the pace of interest-rate increases going ahead.



Rising tensions around the Russian-Ukraine war also supported the dollar.



China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due to arrive in Moscow today on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine to see President Zelenskiy.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China against providing 'lethal support' for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and condemned the latest North Korean missile launch.



In his long-anticipated state-of-the-nation address, Russian President Vladimir Putin today blamed the West for starting the conflict in Ukraine, saying Western countries, led by the United States, were seeking 'unlimited power' in world affairs.



