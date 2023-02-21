With more than 20 years of C-level experience, Howells is focused on fueling global growth and adoption of the Red Sift Digital Resilience Platform

Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Dr. Ian Howells as Chief Business Officer.

"We are very pleased to continue the growth of our leadership team with the addition of Ian," said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift. "This is an important position, and we're excited to benefit from Ian's expertise in leading high-performing go-to-market organizations, as well as his proven experience with companies like Documentum/EMC, SeeBeyond, and Intacct. I look forward to working closely with him."

Ian Howells has 20+ years of marketing experience at startup, scale-up and public technology companies. As Red Sift's Chief Business Officer, Howells drives the global go-to-market strategy in close partnership with the Red Sift sales team. Prior to joining Red Sift, Howells was Chief Marketing Officer at Intacct, where he helped lead the company to its $850 million acquisition by Sage. Throughout his career, Howells has helped software companies, including Documentum (acquired by EMC), StorSimple (acquired by Microsoft), and Alfresco (acquired by Hyland) achieve hypergrowth by blending customer insights from a micro-vertical focused go-to-market with data analytics, AI, and ABM-driven marketing strategies.

"Joining Red Sift at this stage in its evolution is an extraordinary opportunity to be part of a high-growth company, in a recession-proof segment, where market leaders who are household names are choosing Red Sift," said Howells. "We are undergoing a shift from legacy application suites, grown through acquisition, to modern integrated platform suites with continuous access to massive amounts of data, driven by Machine Learning that delivers insights not possible even a few years ago. This enables Red Sift to continuously monitor the internet to protect a company's perimeter and stop digital impersonations of its employees, company and brand at both the business and supply chain level."

The appointment closely follows the company's acquisition of Hardenize in late 2022 and its $54M Series B round of funding, which it is using to accelerate its global expansion and platform adoption. Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface, including email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter.

About Red Sift

The Red Sift Digital Resilience Platform is the first highly scalable cloud platform built for mid to large-sized organizations to see, solve, and secure the greatest vulnerabilities across their digital infrastructure. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover vulnerabilities within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities and the power of machine learning, Red Sift provides the tools to shut down digital impersonation, stop brand abuse, and continuously protect the perimeter.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.

