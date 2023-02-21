Points of Light: 5 Social Impact Trends to Use During Global Volunteer Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Points of Light

Photo 198117357 / Social© Poike2017 | Dreamstime.com

As Global Volunteer Month approaches this April, you can start preparing by taking note of current social impact trends and leveraging your knowledge to equip your team with the tools, resources and opportunities they'll need to make the month a success.

Here are a few current trends in the world of Corporate Social Responsibility to consider as you plan your Global Volunteer Month initiatives.

SOCIAL IMPACT TRENDS FOR GLOBAL VOLUNTEER MONTHVIRTUAL VOLUNTEERING

It's no secret that the workplace environment has changed drastically over the past few years during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While many teams once congregated in a central location, now there are individuals spread out across a vast virtual landscape. These same adjustments have been made in the world of social good, and there are more virtual volunteer opportunities than ever before.

According to a 2020 survey by the Nonprofit Technology Network (NTEN), 44% of nonprofits reported an increase in virtual volunteering due to COVID-19. To find virtual volunteer opportunities that could be a good fit for your team, check out Points of Light's Engage platform, which features hundreds of thousands of volunteer opportunities throughout the world just waiting for the right volunteer to reach out.

CAUSE-DRIVEN CAMPAIGNS

People today expect more from social impact efforts. They want to see for-profit organizations stepping up to solve real-world issues that affect them, their loved ones and their communities in a tangible way. Companies that align their volunteer efforts with their mission and values will go further than companies that don't. Plus, employees who participate in social impact programs often become more engaged in their work. A study by SAP showed a $40 million revenue fluctuation when employee engagement rose or fell by just 1%.

A study by Cone Communications found that 87% of consumers expect companies to take a stand on social and environmental issues. Use this knowledge to your advantage by centering your Global Volunteer Month efforts on current issues that your employees are passionate about. Giving your workforce an opportunity to respond to these issues through meaningful volunteer campaigns will benefit your company, your employees and the individuals you're serving.

EMPLOYEE-LED INITIATIVES

Employees are taking the lead in creating volunteer opportunities and organizing community events. One of the biggest benefits of social impact initiatives - besides making the world a better place - is the opportunity for your employee volunteers to increase their leadership, planning and organizational skills.

The same study by Cone Communications found that 92% of employees believe it's important for their company to support social and environmental issues. Start planning your Global Volunteer Month initiatives by asking your workforce what issues they're most passionate about, seeing where interests lie and allowing individuals to organize and lead events related to those issues.

SKILLS-BASED VOLUNTEERING

According to True Impact's research, volunteers who engaged in activities designed to leverage professional skills generated significantly more value across nearly all social, employee and business categories. Skills-based volunteers were significantly more likely than traditional, hands-on volunteers to increase the organizational capacity of the nonprofits they were serving.

Giving employees a chance to do pro bono professional work with nonprofits helps volunteers increase their managerial skills and grow their expertise in new subject matter. True Impact's study showed that skills-based volunteers served an average of 25 hours, compared to traditional volunteers' 12 hours. Consider this as you decide on which types of volunteer opportunities you offer to your workforce.

COLLABORATION WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

While volunteering with any type of mission can help to better the world, individuals tend to be more impacted by volunteer opportunities from which they can observe the fruits of their labor. And it goes without saying that most people interested in social impact are passionate about making changes in their own backyard.

Collaborating with local nonprofits can help increase employee engagement and can also help your company see gains in brand recognition and positive reputation in your communities - the places where your employees and your customers may live.

UTILIZE POINTS OF LIGHT'S GLOBAL VOLUNTEER MONTH TOOLS

Whether you're leading the charge in your CSR department or attempting to organize an event for Global Volunteer Month, you can use Points of Light's resources to glean knowledge and inspiration. Our Global Volunteer Month toolkit for corporations is specifically tailored to companies - including ideas and resources to help you shine a light on your company's volunteer program by recognizing the impact your employees make in the communities you serve.

And if you need help expanding or revamping your CSR or employee engagement program, you can reach out to Points of Light's Corporate Services and Solutions team. We're here to help you increase your impact with best-in-class tools, frameworks and customized support.

