Global Citizen NOW Returns with Chris Martin and Hugh Jackman Alongside Political and Corporate Sector Leaders to Solve the Most Urgent Issues Facing Humanity and Our Planet

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / The biggest names in music, entertainment, philanthropy, public policy, climate activism and the corporate sector are set to convene in New York City for Global Citizen NOW , the thought leadership summit from Global Citizen , where ideas become impact.

Taking place on April 27 and 28, the summit's co-chairs include long-time Global Citizen supporters Chris Martin and Hugh Jackman.

Political leaders co-chairing this year's summit include Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; and Erna Solberg, former Prime Minister of Norway.

Global Citizen NOW co-chairs from the corporate and philanthropic sectors include Hans Vestberg, Chairman & CEO, Verizon; Nir Bar Dea, Co-CEO, Bridgewater Associates; Fran Katsoudas, EVP and Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer, Cisco; Chris Stadler, Managing Partner, CVC Capital Partners; Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G; Diego Scotti, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon; Tshepo Mahloele, Founder & Chairman of Harith General Partners; Edward Skyler, Executive Vice President, Citi; Dr. Rajiv Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation; Mark Malloch Brown, President, Open Society Foundation; and Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation.

Other participants will include C.D. Glin, President, The PepsiCo Foundation; Catherine McKenna, Former Minister of Environment & Climate Change of Canada; climate activist Vanessa Nakate; Alok Sharma, President of COP26; and Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director, Education Cannot Wait, with more to be announced.

Global Citizen NOW returns this April with a dynamic, two-day program focused on turning ideas into impact and driving urgent action to end extreme poverty NOW. Convening the brightest minds and leading voices across all spheres of society, from world leaders to grassroots activists, Global Citizen NOW showcases the power of cross-sector collaboration to solve the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

