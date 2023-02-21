NextSource Materials Inc.: NextSource Materials Announces Construction of the Processing Plant for the Molo Graphite Mine is Complete

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that construction of the processing plant and mining camp for the Company's Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar is now complete, and that the entire mining fleet is at site.

President and CEO, Craig Scherba, commented:

"We are now entering the final stages of development of Phase 1 and are fast approaching first production. We look forward to providing a more detailed update as we progress through commissioning."

Electrical interconnections between plant modules are in progress, which will be followed by commissioning and the start of mining activities. Plant commissioning will be followed by a ramp up period of up to three months prior to achieving commercial production.

Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine is designed to process 240,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of ore resulting in a name plate production capacity of 17,000 tpa of flake graphite.

Image: Molo Mine Processing Plant

