Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading cinema technology company, today announced it completed an international project for a luxury auditorium at a dine-in cinema in Reykjavik, Iceland.

"Part of our mid to long-term strategy is to expand beyond North America into international markets," said Joe Delgado, executive vice president of sales and marketing. "While we believe the mid-term opportunity lies in our emerging product lines, including our CineQC SaaS platform, the MiTranslator and in Esports, today's announcement demonstrates that we have the capabilities to manage projects and sell our higher margin proprietary manufactured products internationally as well."

MiT worked closely with Sambíó Cinemas' architect from the beginning of the project to design the auditorium for both the latest projection and sound technology and overall acoustics/interior design. MiT also project managed and installed the luxury cinema.

MiT equipped the luxury auditorium with the latest Barco SP4k RGB laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound system. In addition, the installation utilized MIT's proprietary manufactured products, including its cinema-centric ALF LED lighting, ALMS dimmer and IS power management products.

