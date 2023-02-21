NatureAlpha is pioneering the use of biodiversity and nature data to provide solutions for investors

NatureAlpha, the nature and biodiversity analytics company, today announced its collaboration with MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, to drive the provision of solutions for investors seeking to track the biodiversity and nature risks, footprints and dependencies of their investments.

Through the collaboration, MSCI will distribute NatureAlpha's biodiversity data and analytical tools to the global investment community. The data will cover the full list of constituents of the MSCI ACWI Index, augmenting the existing MSCI offering and helping clients to:

Better identify their exposure to higher-impact companies, industries and operations from a nature and biodiversity risk perspective, resulting in more responsible portfolio management and investment decision-making;

Participate in more meaningful engagement with portfolio companies and stakeholders, helping to better align companies' activity to global nature and biodiversity frameworks and targets;

Provide enhanced comprehensive reporting in response to growing regulatory pressures, including the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) reporting and in alignment with the evolution of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

NatureAlpha and MSCI have also agreed to work together on research projects and explore the potential development of additional methodologies and tools, such asa Biodiversity Footprint metric based on advanced lifecycle analysis methodologies to help investors measure the absolute or relative impact of their investments.

Last month, NatureAlpha's Integrated Biodiversity Assessment Tool was added to the platform, providing asset owners and asset managers with access to synthesized global biodiversity information comprising data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, the World Database on Protected Areas and the World Database of Key Biodiversity Areas.

As countries, governments, companies and individuals seek solutions to reverse the decline of biodiversity, NatureAlpha and MSCI's combined expertise aims to support investors' seeking to provide credible disclosure, backed by robust data, contributing meaningfully to the restoration of biodiversity and nature internationally.

