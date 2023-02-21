Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - VPN Technologies Inc. (CSE: VPN) (OTCQB: DVPNF) (FSE: 6GQ1) ("VPN Technologies", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. ("Greentech") has completed the patent application of its Hydrogen-of-Things (HoT) Smart Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Sensor Technology.

The Company has completed its application process of a groundbreaking new invention in the field of hydrogen distribution and is paving the way for a more efficient, reliable, and safe distribution system of hydrogen gas. The system, which leverages the latest advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning technologies, has the potential to revolutionize the way that hydrogen is distributed and used in a wide range of industries, from transportation and energy to manufacturing and beyond.

"We are excited to announce the successful filing of a patent application for our innovative hydrogen distribution system," said Chief Technology Officer Curtis Ingleton. "This invention represents a significant step forward in the field of hydrogen distribution, allowing us to deliver hydrogen gas to customers with unprecedented efficiency, reliability, and safety."

The system uses IoT sensors and machine learning algorithms to monitor and optimize the entire distribution process, ensuring that the hydrogen is delivered in the optimal quantities, at the right times, and to the right locations. This level of precision is made possible by the real-time data collection and analysis provided by the IoT sensors, which feed data into the machine learning algorithms for analysis and optimization.

"We believe that this technology has the potential to overcome significant obstacles in the hydrogen supply chain for a wide range of industries," said Ingleton. "Furthermore, the use of hydrogen as an energy carrier stands to unlock unrealized benefits in green power production, as it can be produced from renewable sources and stored as 'waste' energy that would otherwise go unused."

Hydrogen is a versatile and clean-burning fuel that can be produced from a variety of renewable sources, including solar and wind power. As such, it has the potential to play a major role in the transition to a greener and more sustainable energy system. The use of hydrogen as an energy carrier also has the potential to help mitigate the intermittency of renewable energy sources, providing a way to store excess energy during times of peak production and release it during times of low production.

"We are excited to see the progress over the past year and meeting each of our goals along the way. The entire team of highly technical scientists and thinkers, lead by our CTO Curtis Ingleton, have positioned Greentech to be at the forefront of this important technological development and we look forward to bringing the benefits of hydrogen to a wider audience," said President & Chief Executive Officer Paul Dickson.

The approval of this patent application is a major milestone for the company and for the wider hydrogen industry and is expected to spur further innovation and investment in the field of hydrogen distribution and utilization. As the world continues to transition to a greener and more sustainable energy system, the role of hydrogen is expected to become increasingly important, and the invention of new and more efficient distribution systems will be a critical factor in unlocking its full potential.

Natural Resources Canada published an outlook on Hydrogen known as the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada containing findings related to the proliferation of hydrogen fueled energy. The report suggests "technology development and innovation are needed for core materials, end-use products, as well as in the hydrogen production, storage and distribution and value chains." Greentech's Hydrogen-of-Things (HoT) aims to fill in gaps throughout the production, storage and distribution value chains.

About VPN Technologies Inc.

VPN Technologies Inc. is a provider of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to the retail market and SMEs.

Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VPN Technologies, a startup energy company formed to identify opportunities in both the science for the purpose of commercialization and the development of products and services addressing the growth in a wide range of long-term hydrogen businesses related to global energy policy objectives and targets.

To learn more about VPN Technologies, please visit www.vpntech.ca or contact hello@vpntech.ca.

To learn more about Greentech Hydrogen Innovations, please visit www.greentechhydrogen.ca or contact hello@greentechhydrogen.ca.

