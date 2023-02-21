Mahe, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - ITB BROKER, LLC, an international forex broker, has announced that ITB has extended its activities in the MENA region since 2023. Interested clients who are seeking a safe and reliable broker in this region can start trading via the ITBFX.com website.

ITB (International Trading Brachium) Announced Expansion to the MENA Market

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/154579_b9830c90745878f7_001full.jpg

The CEO of ITB Broker said, "It's a pleasure for us to provide services for new regions of the world every six months." He cited that ITB is planning to be one of the Top 5 Brokers in the Middle East and the Top 10 Brokers in the world.

ITB group also announced the academy section of the ITB website has started training new traders with practical knowledge of forex trading.

About ITB Broker

With over 10 years of experience in the financial markets, the initial idea of establishing ITB Broker was created in 2017 and the company based its office in Seychelles. In 2019, thanks to traders' interests, ITB decided to enter international markets, and European countries were the first target. In the next step, in 2020, ITB started serving Middle Eastern countries as well as aiming to become the Best Forex Broker in the Middle East.

ITB Broker is also under the valid regulation of MWALI, and it is currently being regulated by 2 regulatory companies. ITB is also incorporated by the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In addition, ITB's mission is adding two valid regulation to the end of 2023.

Why ITB broker

ITB Broker utilizes the most up-to-date platform, MT5, and by providing new trading tools, it has tried to share the world markets with its clients. ITB Broker has also tried to make the account creation and authentication process easier and faster. Having reliable regulation and registration is an advantage for ITB. ITB offers customer support via telephone, WhatsApp (24/7), email online chat, or Twitter client help. Additionally, the website's FAQs and support pages are well organized and informative.

Contacts:

ITB Website: ITBFX.com

support@ITBFX.com

Ian Borgeus

+442037691403 (WhatsApp)

Mahe, Seychelles

