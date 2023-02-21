Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - DgTx Chairman Parvez Sultan Rupani is set to launch his new podcast, Powerpreneurs, this March 2023. Powerpreneurs is a platform for individuals from all walks of life to share their success stories and inspire others to follow their dreams, regardless of their background or level of success.

Through Powerpreneurs, Parvez Sultan Rupani hopes to provide a space for successful individuals and those who may not have achieved traditional success but have still accomplished something significant. The podcast aims to will highlight stories of people from different backgrounds and industries to showcase lessons and insights they gained through their journeys.

"I believe success comes in different forms, and we can learn something from each other's experiences. Powerpreneurs is my small way of contributing towards shared learning - a platform for individuals to highlight their own successes or failures - to inform and inspire others to grow and reach a higher level of awareness and success."

The podcast will feature a variety of guests, including entrepreneurs, business leaders, artists, writers, and more. Each episode will provide an in-depth look into the personal and professional journeys of the guests and their experiences along the way.

Listeners will gain deep insights and draw inspiration from the Powerpreneurs podcasts.

About Parvez Sultan Rupani and DgTx:

Parvez Sultan Rupani is the Chairman of DgTx Holdings Limited, a tax reporting company based in the UAE. With over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, Rupani has been instrumental in steering DgTx to become a leading provider of tax solutions in the region.

