Dienstag, 21.02.2023
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
21.02.2023 | 15:06
Cyient and Thingtrax Announce a Partnership to Enable Manufacturers to Reduce Costs and Increase Efficiency

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company, announced a partnership with Thingtrax to enable manufacturers to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

The partnership will enable global manufacturers to drive higher performance across their entire manufacturing operation through AI-powered data. Cyient's end-to-end manufacturing services suite and the Thingtrax solution allow manufacturing leaders to improve operational performance by engaging people at every level to embrace a high-performance culture.

"I am pleased to announce the global partnership between Cyient and Thingtrax," said Prabhakar Shetty, Chief Digital Officer at Cyient. "This partnership adds to Cyient's Digital E R&D focus and will help our global customers improve efficiency and reduce operational cost by improving their performance KPIs enabled by faster machine connectivity, dynamic visual feeds, and decision systems across organization levels."

Paul Reader, CEO of Thingtrax, said, "I am thrilled with the new partnership agreement with Cyient. Together, we will be able to effectively reach and successfully serve more manufacturing businesses seeking efficiencies through digitization."

Cyient has over 30 years of manufacturing experience with over 15,000 associates, having delivered solutions to over 300 customers in 19 countries. Cyient's portfolio covers a product's design, build, and maintenance cycle to provide OEMs with a single source for optimizing manufacturing processes.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a consulting-led, industry-centric Global Technology Solutions company. We enable our customers to apply technology imaginatively across their value chain to solve problems that matter. We are committed to designing tomorrow with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

About Thingtrax

Thousands of machines and people are connected globally on Thingtrax's IoT and computer vision modular SaaS Manufacturing Performance Platform, which enables manufacturing businesses to improve efficiency and reduce costs. One simple installation process connects all sites, removing the ambiguity and inconsistency of multi-source data, so leaders and teams can make intelligent decisions that drive their businesses forward.

Thingtrax USA

Harish Doshi, harish@thingtrax.com

Thingtrax UK and World

Paul Reader, paul@thingtrax.com

Dilloris Baruva

Cyient PR Team

+91 9121614763

dillorishandry.baruva@cyient.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyient-and-thingtrax-announce-a-partnership-to-enable-manufacturers-to-reduce-costs-and-increase-efficiency-301751605.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
