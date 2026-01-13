Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
13.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
ePropelled, Inc.: Hirth Engines and ePropelled Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance High-Efficiency Propulsion Systems

Unifying Strengths to Address a Growing Market

COVENTRY, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Hirth Engines, a globally recognized leader in two-stroke engine technology, and ePropelled, an innovator in high-efficiency intelligent electric propulsion and power generation systems , today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at delivering the next generation of hybrid propulsion solutions for the UAV, aerospace, defense, and specialized mobility markets.

Driven by increasing demand for reliable, lightweight, and energy-efficient propulsion systems, the partnership brings together Hirth's decades-long expertise in advanced combustion engines with ePropelled's pioneering electric propulsion and power management technologies. Together, the companies will develop integrated hybrid systems designed to offer unmatched performance, extended mission endurance, and greater operational flexibility.

Unifying Strengths to Address a Growing Market

Under this collaboration, Hirth Engines will complement its proven line of high-performance two-stroke engines with ePropelled's intelligent power systems, starter generators and electronic engine starters. The resulting hybrid solutions are expected to provide:

  • Significant fuel efficiency gains

  • Extended flight duration and payload capacity

  • Lower lifecycle operating costs

  • Enhanced reliability and redundancy for mission-critical applications

  • Improved sustainability, meeting emerging regulatory and environmental standards

By merging mechanical power with advanced electric power generation, the new hybrid systems will serve customers who require superior power-to-weight ratios, long operational endurance, and dependable performance in challenging environments.

Comments from Leadership

Bruno-Gerard König. CEO of Hirth Engines, stated:
"This partnership elevates what our engines can achieve and opens new opportunities in fast-growing sectors such as UAVs and advanced air mobility. ePropelled's technology perfectly complements Hirth's heritage of engineering excellence."

Nick Grewal, CEO & Founder of ePropelled, commented:
"Combining our intelligent electric power generation systems with Hirth's world-class engines allows us to deliver hybrid solutions that set a new benchmark for performance and efficiency. This collaboration accelerates the future of hybrid propulsion."

Accelerating Innovation Across Industries

The partnership will focus on applications including:

  • UAVs and unmanned systems

  • Advanced air mobility (AAM) platforms

  • Defense and surveillance missions

  • Industrial and commercial aerial applications

  • Lightweight hybrid ground vehicles

Research, development, and system integration work have already begun, with prototype demonstrations expected in upcoming project cycles and can be seen at UMEX in Abu Dhabi January 2026.

About Hirth Engines

Hirth Engines GmbH based in Benningen a. N, near Stuttgart in heart of Engine development is a world-renowned manufacturer of two-stroke engines used in aviation, UAVs, marine, and specialized industrial applications. Founded nearly 100 years ago in Germany, Hirth is recognized for its precision engineering, reliability, and high power-to-weight performance in demanding environments. For more information, contact info@hirthengines.com, call +49 (7144)8551, or visit www.hirthengines.com

About ePropelled.

ePropelled, Based Headquartered in Laconia, New Hampshire, USA, with offices in Coventry United Kingdom and Chenai India, is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicles for air, land and sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled holds 40 patents and serves customers worldwide from its New Hampshire headquarters and manufacturing center, supported by R&D and operations facilities in the UK and India. ePropelled products are engineered to maximize performance, reduce energy consumption, and drive a faster transition to a sustainable future. For more information, contact dean@ePropelled.com, call +1 (603)236-7444, or visit www.ePropelled.com.

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/hirth-engines-and-epropelled-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-advanc-1126307

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
