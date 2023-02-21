Supports seamless integration of JAGGAER One Autonomous Commerce platform with customer IT landscapes including global ERP vendors and data service providers

JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce today announced an agreement with Workato, the leading automation and integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider. The partnership will make it easy to connect with certified Workato connectors for enterprise software from vendors like NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, Workday and Microsoft, as well as custom applications, databases, and data feeds such as Dun Bradstreet, in an efficient and accelerated manner without the need for technical assistance.

Workato was recently named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for iPaaS for the fifth year running. It provides prebuilt connectors and "recipes" for integration between different complex software environments. By contrast, custom integrations normally require considerable resources, time, and effort. "We are absolutely thrilled with this agreement. Extensibility is one of the core precepts behind our vision of Autonomous Commerce," commented Dawn Andre, Chief Product Officer, JAGGAER. "Together with our own robust set of public APIs for key business objects, we're offering customers many flexible options for extending the reach of JAGGAER applications across the wider IT landscape, with faster time to value and less reliance on IT resources."

"Businesses shouldn't be stuck with data silos or project backlogs due to lengthy implementations and the use of expensive specialists," said Vijay Tella, co-founder and CEO at Workato. "Workato preset recipes will offer wall-to-wall automations and integrations with JAGGAER to create seamless, automated, and enhanced source-to-pay solutions. With Workato's embedded platform, the JAGGAER team is now able to readily access over 1,000 third-party app connectors, address their customer's integration needs at a faster pace, and do it in a cost-effective manner."

Workato enables a wide range of integrations including connections to specific, localized data feeds between JAGGAER and ESG or supplier risk data vendors, as well as well-known enterprise software suites. Workato already has an extensive library of connectors for this purpose. However, if one does not exist, JAGGAER or one of its SI partners can create new recipes in Workato, which can then be reused by other customers.

"Workato provides a low-code interface that simply intermediates the APIs on both sides, and because everything is done with a preset recipe, our customer organizations will benefit and see value immediately," Andre said.

JAGGAER SI partner Velocity Procurement will provide a Workato connection between JAGGAER and Oracle. Velocity Executive Vice President Michael Jasper commented, "We're delighted to offer JAGGAER customers who utilize Oracle the opportunity to integrate the two flexibly, with no effort or delay on their part."

JAGGAER can host Workato recipes to provide integrations on behalf of any of its customers worldwide. JAGGAER SI partners will also have direct access to the recipes without any need to host them separately.

More information on the Workato service is available from JAGGAER

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,200 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Blog: https://www.workato.com/the-connector/

Business Systems Community: https://systematic.workato.com/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/workato

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/workato

About Velocity Procurement

Velocity is a turn-key source-to-pay services firm that focuses on the continuous improvement of the finance and procurement functions for our clients. Velocity helps identify and execute opportunities to increase the effectiveness of your people, process, and technology.

To reduce risk and maximize results, Velocity's team members align with internal stakeholders and external partners to become trusted advisors and change agents across your organization. In projects spanning from spend management to digital transformation, we have earned our exceptional reputation in the market by consistently delivering quality work on time, within budget, and by never issuing a change order.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005255/en/

Contacts:

Website: www.velocityprocurement.com

E-mail: Info@velocityprocurement.com

Phone: 484-406-5678

JAGGAER Media Contact

Abigail Holmes

Corporate Ink for JAGGAER

jaggaer@corporateink.com

+1 617.969.9192