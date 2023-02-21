Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023
WKN: A2PLBE ISIN: SE0012675361 
Frankfurt
21.02.23
08:01 Uhr
0,834 Euro
-0,001
-0,12 %
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2023 | 15:14
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Reports That Board Member Leaves the Company's Board

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, February 21, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that An van Es-Johansson has elected to leave her assignment as a board member at IRLAB.

According to IRLAB's articles of association, the Board shall consist of at least three (3) and at most (10) members. When An van Es-Johansson leaves the Board, it will consist of five (5) members, and will thus continue to fulfill this requirement up to the next annual general meeting in June 2023, when a new Board shall be chosen.

"I would like to thank An for her efforts over the past year," said Carola Lemne, Chair of the Board at IRLAB.

For more information:

Carola Lemne, Chair of the Board
Phone: +46 722 25 28 20
E-mail: carola.lemne@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing three preclinical programs, IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB reports that board member leaves the company's Board

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740101/IRLAB-Reports-That-Board-Member-Leaves-the-Companys-Board

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
