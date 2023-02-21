Paladin Power Launches All-in-One Inverter and Battery Energy Storage System to Power Residential and Commercial Properties On and Off Grid

Paladin Power ESS is the answer to California's stressed-out energy grid… and that's just the beginning

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Paladin Power, Inc, ("Paladin") launched the next evolution in residential energy storage systems ("ESS") at the 2023 InterSolar and Energy Storage North America Show, February 14-16 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern Calif. This year, InterSolar hosted more than 8,000 solar and energy-storage professionals and over 400 exhibitors.

Paladin Power, Inc. manufactures all-in-one, integrated, stackable battery and inverter backup system that runs on top of solar for residential and commercial properties.

At the show, Paladin unveiled its new residential energy storage system, the Paladin ESS, a revolutionary product in energy storage, and the answer to the stressed-out energy grid in California and across the nation.

Delivered in an all-in-one enclosure

Pre-wired for fast and easy installation

Disruptive technology that actually powers every circuit including EVs

Incorporates inverters, batteries, charge controllers, MPPTS, and power isolation

Soft start technology built in

Scalable, modular design can flex from 7KW to 21KW

Battery storage from 24KWh to 96KWh

Comes AC and DC coupled with rapid shutdown for DC coupled installations

Designed from the ground up

Powers most homes completely off grid and autonomous from the grid

Advanced lithium chemistry, UL 1741, IEEE, UL 9540, UL 9540a, Rule 21 SB (pending)

SGIP approved in California

Only plug and play NEM 3.0 solution on the market for California solar installers

And, its breakthrough differentiator is its innovative inverter that pushes 21 KW of continuous output and 30KW when solar is present

"Industry leaders in the solar and battery industry validated the market demand with their reaction at the show and further confirmed the Paladin Power solution not only amplifies the ease of their installations, but also contains all the features our customers have been asking for," said Ted Thomas, CEO of Paladin Power.

At the trade show, installers described the Paladin ESS as "The ultimate all-in-one energy storage solution." Others described the Paladin system as the iPhone 14X Pro versus a flip phone from the '90s, when compared to market competitors like Tesla Power Wall, Enphase, SolarEdge and many others.

Paladin Power, Inc. Energy Storage Systems (ESS), the answer to the stressed-out energy grid. Powers the entire home in an aesthetic all-in-one enclosure.

Paladin is designed from the ground up to be easy to install and scalable, allowing homeowners to customize their energy storage solution to their individual needs. With its modular design, the system can be expanded over time as energy demands grow, making it a truly future-friendly investment. By incorporating the latest in energy storage technology, with a high-capacity lithium-ion battery, next generation inverter technology, advanced power electronics, and an intuitive software for easy monitoring and control, Paladin ESS is a game-changer in the residential energy storage market and is attracting new solar installers and distributors for its simplicity, capabilities and beautiful design.

Paladin ESS is the lowest cost per circuit compared to any competing product. Paladin Power has established itself as a trusted and reliable provider of energy storage solutions and each system comes with a 20-year warranty.

Paladin is driven by a world class team of engineers, sales veterans, marketing, and finance professionals with decades of experience in power electronics.

For more information about Paladin Power ESS watch this video.

About Paladin Power

Paladin Power is the next generation energy storage solution (ESS) for residential and commercial markets. Paladin Power ESS is designed from the ground up to be easy to install and scalable, with an unmatched 20-year warranty. Its elegant design encloses inverters and batteries all in one system, solving today's energy problems with green energy solutions for homes, buildings and EVs. Paladin is the only ESS on the market that comes entirely in one enclosure and is NEM 3.0 ready for the California market. Paladin Power is proudly US-Veteran owned and led. Learn more at paladinpower.com. Follow About us @PaladinPowerInc.

