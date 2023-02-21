Chevron Corporation: CVX Signs MoU With Egypt on Methane Management

CAIRO, EGYPT / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Chevron New Ventures PTE. LTD. ("Chevron") and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MOPMR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to share best practices and expertise related to the reduction of methane emissions.

The MoU, witnessed by Clay Neff, president of Chevron International Exploration and Production and H.E. the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, builds on the Sharm El Sheikh Oil & Gas Methane Reduction Roadmap that was announced by El Molla during Decarbonization Day at COP 27 in November 2022. It is aligned with Egypt's membership in the oil and gas track of the Global Methane Pledge.

"Decarbonization is a core element of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' strategy. Due to its significant global warming potential, reducing methane emissions is key to supporting positive climate action, "said H.E. Eng. Tarek El Molla.

"Therefore, we are prioritizing the reduction of methane emissions from Egypt's oil and gas sector, in line with Egypt's membership in the Global Methane Pledge. Building on the success of COP27 Decarbonization Day, we will collaborate with our strategic partners like Chevron to further drive emissions reduction and reduce the carbon footprint of our hydrocarbon resources," the Minister added.

The MoU includes methane and decarbonization study tours and workshops for MOPMR employees at Chevron facilities in the US and other locations, to build awareness of methane control technologies, measurement practices and projects to effectively reduce carbon emissions.

"Chevron believes that reducing the carbon intensity of our industry is an important step to address climate change and collaboration is imperative. Since last year we have been working with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on an agreement related to developing and strengthening best practices on methane abatement, said Neff.

"Together we recognize the importance of programs which will support Ministry employees to expand the necessary skills and knowledge to advance a methane management and ultimately a carbon reduction strategy in Egypt's energy sector."

Chevron's ambition is to be a global leader in methane emissions performance, and the company is taking action to meet that aim. Chevron's upstream methane intensity has been reduced by 50% since 2016.

Chevron's history in Egypt dates to 1937 and today, it is present in all sectors of the value chain; upstream, midstream and downstream.

